UN Women UK launch initiative for women’s safety in the music industry

By Ellie Mullins 23

The music industry is celebrating a return to normality after so long, with the majority of clubs and festivals opening their doors and gates once again. With this return, a new initiative by the hands of UN Women UK is aiming to keep women in the music industry safe from sexual harassment/assault.

Safe Spaces Now is an initiative which is calling for workplaces – whether they be offices, festivals, studios or anything else – to be a safer environment for women to work in. With the staggering figure being reported that over half of UK musicians have faced sexual harassment at the workplace, and workplace culture pressuring these people into not reporting this, it is clear that something needs to change and this is where UN Women UK step in.

With a call for people to sign their open letter (available here), they are demanding that the return to live music is that of a safe one and inclusive for everyone no matter what gender or race.

“As live events return following the COVID pandemic, women and marginalised people everywhere are not only thinking about staying safe from the virus – they want to be able to enjoy their right to music, arts and culture without constant fears of violence and harassment. We have a unique opportunity as we return from lockdown to reconsider the way we construct and use our public spaces to be safer for the long term.” – Claire Barnett, Executive Director

According to their website there are a number of UK industry giants that are already onboard with this, and they include festival titan Glastonbury, Anne-Marie, Rudimental, and many more.

UN Women is the only global organisation working to make gender equality a reality in every way: from grassroots programmes with the most vulnerable women and girls, to changing attitudes, and helping governments design gender-equal policy.

Image credit: PA