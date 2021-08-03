Ushuaïa Ibiza reopens its door with new concept Palmarama

By Samantha Reis

Slowly, music seems to be returning to the magical island of Ibiza to the joy of all ravers. The island has received tourist movement as restrictions allow, attracted by the beach, the historic centre and the inviting temperatures. But Ibiza without music is like a garden without flowers. On July 31, one of the most iconic venues of the white isle reopened its doors after a long 21 months closure. We are talking about Ushuaïa Ibiza, one of Ibiza’s most famous names, offering the most exclusive experiences designed by The Night League, the team behind Ushuaïa and Hï Ibiza. Divided into The Ushuaïa Club and The Ushuaïa Tower, it combines the concept of a luxury hotel with a distinguished nightclub, which has hosted the hottest parties and artists on the dance circuit. Marking this much-desired return, Ushuaïa presents a brand new open-air concept created especially for 2021: Palmarama.



Inspired by the summer days and adorned with beautiful trees, lush greenery and exquisite furnishing, the venue becomes a true Mediterranean oasis to bring Palmarama to life. With the class and distinction that the Ushuaïa has already accustomed its clients to, it can now condense all the spirit of Ibiza into an outdoor paradise inside its doors. Due to the pandemic context that we are still living in, strict COVID-19 guidelines are in force in the Balearic Islands and all will be respected in Palmarama. The dancefloor is filled with tables that must be reserved in advance and where the gastronomic pearls the Japanese fusion restaurant Minami will be served. In addition to the restaurant’s oriental delicacies, Palmarama’s menu also includes a lineup of top-class DJs to be unveiled. The table-only set-up will host your favourite artists in a much more intimate setting than usual. Unmissable!

Image Credit: ushuaiabeachhotel.com