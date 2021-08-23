If you haven’t been able to check “Valentino Khan playing at a WWE pay-per-view event” off your Bingo chart, now you can. That’s right. On Saturday, the Los Angeles producer became the first DJ to play at a WWE event of any capacity.

Ditching the bright lights of EDC, Ultra and Lollapalooza to grace the stage of Las Vegas’ new Allegiant Stadium, Khan kicked off WWE’s SummerSlam event as attendees first stepped foot inside the venue. As electronic music continues to grow inside the United States, the ‘Deep Down Low’ artist certainly became part of one of the unique events that a DJ has ever performed at.

“We strive to create a vibrant atmosphere at all WWE events and music plays a very important role whether it be at live events or throughout WWE programming.” – Neil Lawi, Senior Vice President and General Manager, WWE Music Group, Press release

Even though this is the first time a DJ has featured at a WWE show, Khan is no stranger to the company’s history.

“Being part of a WWE event is a childhood dream come true for me. From growing up in the ‘Attitude Era’ till now, I’ve been a fan all my life and truly have respect for the business. The fact that I get to connect with the WWE universe through my own music is an incredible full-circle moment.” – Valentino Khan, Press release

Summerslam is the biggest show (along with Wrestlemania in April) that the WWE puts on during the year. It showcases some of the biggest names in the world of sports entertainment. Some of this year’s event lineup included John Cena, Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Edge and Seth Rollins. This is the second time that a DJ has performed in Allegiant Stadium since opening. Khan follows Illenium who held his historic “Trilogy” show back in July.

Image Credits: WWE (via Business Wire), Valentino Khan (Press)