We for India livestream event raises $5M+ for Covid Response Fund

By Lakshay Bhagtani 13

The star-studded charity live stream event titled We for India recently raised more than $5 million on the country’s 75th Independence Day. Organized by Reliance Entertainment on 15th August 2021 in association with GiveIndia, Facebook, and The World We Want, the event featured some glorious performances from top-notch industry heavyweights including Ed Sheeran, Mick Jagger, AR Rahman, Steven Speilberg, and Nile Rodgers. Major artists from the Indian film industry like Hrithik Roshan, Nagarjuna, and Ajay Devgan also helped make this event a huge success.

“We are grateful for all the support we have received from each and everyone who donated and came together to make We For India such an impactful journey. Thank you for making it a success and contributing to our India Covid Response Fund. We all know that the pandemic and the suffering it has caused is far from over. We for India is a great, timely initiative to remind us of the need to continue to provide humanitarian aid and strengthen our health infrastructure.” – Atul Satija (CEO, GiveIndia)

We for India followed the success of a similar event called I for India that raised over $7 million last year in the month of May. Be sure to check out the highlights from that awe-inspiring event here.

Image Credits – Ricardo Rubio/Europa Press via Getty Images