Sirup Music announces remix competition with Mike Candys & We Rave You

By Ouranios Savva 13

Teaming up with one of the most stellar names within the electronic dance scene, We Rave You is more than delighted to announce a remix competition in association with Mike Candys and his record label Sirup Music. With an active presence for quite some time now, Candys has been able to bless fans alike with an array of productions, whilst at the same time maintain his unique sound throughout each track.

Producing top hits is no ordinary feat, however, Candys has been able to reach the very top of the charts with tracks such as ‘People Hold On‘ and ‘Together Again.’ With success following his every move, the Swiss producer was able to further elevate his presence on an international scale, and his track ‘Lights Go Down‘ was the perfect fit in doing so. Fast forward to now, and here at We Rave You we are providing a unique opportunity for producers worldwide, as this latest competition includes a remix rendition of ‘Lights Go Down.’

In collaboration with both Candys and Sirup Music, we are providing producers with the opportunity to not only showcase their talents when it comes to this trade, but also be recognised on a platform like no other. When talking about this latest competition, Candys could not be any more excited for the entries of each contestant, with the producer himself stating;

“I can’t wait to listen to what the producers will do to my track ‘Lights Go Down.’ There are many amazing prizes to win, including a Q&A session with myself, so go and start right now! Good luck to everyone!”

With such opportunities presented on a limited scale, we could also not to be any more excited for the all the remixes submitted. The addition of prizes only makes this competition one that stands out, whilst Sirup Music ensures that major names within the industry will also be keeping a close eye on the contestants. Working with the likes of EDX, Nora En Pure and Sons of Maria can only further elevate the labels undeniable credibility, and this is one competition that you don’t want to miss out on.

Starting on Monday the 23rd of August 2021, all producers can submit their remixes from 12PM CEST and onwards. If this competition is something that you may be interested in, make sure to visit both the We Rave You and Sirup Music official website’s, as well as Candys social media accounts.

Image Credit: Press