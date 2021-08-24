ZHU drops 3 exclusive remixes in celebration of 25th anniversary of Pokémon

By Ryan Ford 16

ZHU has unveiled 3 exclusive new remixes to mark the 25th anniversary celebrations of the legendary video game franchise, Pokémon.

Pokémon have teamed up with Capitol Records to conjure up “The Blue EP”, which has been meticulously crafted by American electronic music producer ZHU, featuring 3 brand new remixes. The EP arrives as a counterpart EP to “The Red EP” delivered earlier this month, released similarly to how the Pokémon Red video game was released alongside Pokémon Blue back in 1996. These three new ZHU’s remixes will also make up part of the forthcoming compilation album “Pokémon 25: The Album”, which will also feature massive names such as Katy Perry, Post Malone, J Balvin, among many others.

Alongside the groundbreaking new EP, ZHU will also be launching his very own merchandise range with Pokémon, flaunting his passion for fashion with a lucrative collection, infusing his logo with famous Pokémon characters and themes. On the new clothing line, ZHU detailed the inspiration behind the new project:

“As a lifelong fan of Pokémon, I wanted to bring back a flash of the ’90s into today’s fashion. Of course, I had to incorporate my favorite Pokémon Gengar.”

Fans can sign up for updates as to when the streetwear drops with land here. Be sure to also enjoy “The Blue EP” for yourselves below, jam-packed with three incredible new ZHU remixes.

Image Credit: EDM.com