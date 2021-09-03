3 Ways To Find New Music You Love

By Yotam Dov

Taste in music is a strange thing. In theory, we would fall in love with all the musicians in a particular genre. They are making music similar to each other but each with their own flavor. However, it is often the case that you find yourself uninspired by artists who you expect to like.

Which has led many of us on an unending pursuit to find new music. We read reviews, scour playlists, and go down YouTube rabbit holes. Sometimes we find something incredible. At other times, nothing seems to stand out in the noise.

Fortunately, there are ways to find new music to love that really is new. Music that is unique and exciting, pushing boundaries you never realized needed to be pushed.

Here are 3 ways to find music to fall in love with.

1. Explore the world

House and electronic music is not nearly as location-bound as most other genres. Because we are not focused on lyrical content, it is as easy to enjoy music created by a Norwegian producer as it is to enjoy American artists. However, that does not mean we don’t stay fairly local.

The reality is that there are many subgenres that are popular in other countries that you probably have never heard of. This is because of the barrier to entry our expectations create. We hear certain sounds which seem… off. But this is only because of what we are used to.

Exploring the world musically can also be a great way to experience other languages. Listening to Spanish artists, for example, you will hear certain words repeated and encounter song names in the language. Take a look at Spanish VS English to see how different the languages can be.

Learning a language like Spanish is easier than ever with Lingopie, which provides thousands of hours of foreign-language streaming content with interactive subtitles. When you start engaging in content in other languages, you open up a whole new world of artistry.

2. Use BandCamp

Even if you use Spotify or Apple Music playlists that seek out new music for you, you will find your scope limited to those who are somewhat mainstream. Chances are, they have at least hundreds of thousands of listeners.

Hop over to BandCamp, however, and you will find artists who have yet to be scooped up by major labels. Artists that are making music which doesn’t fit neatly into a genre, or that has aspects which not everyone will enjoy.

Finding music on BandCamp is exhilarating, because you get to experience songs that are truly unique. They may be very niche, which is perfect when you are sick of hearing all the same beats.

3. Social Media

Another great way to find artists outside of the mainstream is by using social media. TikTok in particular is great for this purpose, as it allows artists to post clips of their music that are easy to find if you search for specific terms.

TikTok may not be your cup of tea, but you can use it in a way that is very different to what you’ve seen in the media. You don’t have to watch endless dances to get great content. Rather, by finding specific niche communities, you get to experience new music from people who hope to share with those few like-minded individuals.

Finding new music can still be exhilarating, even in the age of AI playlists. Use the above strategies to fall in love with your next favorite artist.

Image Credit: Free stock photo via jooinn.com