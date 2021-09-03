Alan Fitzpatrick announces new album & releases ‘W.A.I.S.T.D’ with Kele: Listen

By Jack Spilsbury 6

The British DJ and Producer Alan Fitzpatrick is renowned for his signature sound and flawless DJing skills. In a dream announcement for fans, the man himself took to social media to announce he has been working on a brand new album with the first single out now, titled ‘W.A.I.S.T.D’ and featuring Liverpool-based vocalist Kele.

Premiering the single during his set during Creamfields last weekend, ‘W.A.I.S.T.D’ is a heavy-hitting deep house track, that’s perfectly produced with contrasting parts throughout its almost 5-minute length. Infectious and catchy vocals from Kele are met with the subtle piano and percussion in the beginning build-up before its unexpected and synth-filled drop, which is guaranteed to set any dancefloor alight. ‘W.A.I.S.T.D’ is releasing on Anjunadeep and is a match made in heaven for the duo who say it has been a dream of theirs to collaborate together. This track marks the lead single from Alan Fitzpatrick upcoming album ‘Machine Therapy‘ which is dropping on the same label on the 12th of November. The album was made during the lockdowns of the pandemic and is described as a very emotive LP, something the producer himself discusses when he says:

“The majority of this album was created during the pandemic and in times of huge uncertainty. Therefore it’s a very emotive LP, with more focus on pushing my creativity musically as opposed to writing for clubs, due to not knowing when we would ever be back on dancefloors.”

You can check the phenomenal track ‘W.A.I.S.T.D’ out for yourself on Spotify below, and make sure to let us know what you think! You can also find all the presave and preorder details for the album ‘Machine Therapy‘ here.

Image Credit: Alan Fitzpatrick (via Facebook)