ALWZ SNNY returns with emotional single ‘Back Again’: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 23

Looking to make a name for himself in the electronic dance industry, ALWZ SNNY returns with the release of his latest single titled ‘Back Again.’ The rising star has come back after a stellar year, with the highlight being the sold-out SNNY NITES concert which he organized and headlined at The Original Cancun Cantina in Hanover, Maryland.

Inspired by the likes of Marshmello, Martin Garrix, and Avicii, the American DJ/producer has opted to keep his identity a mystery, as he is known for his iconic sunshine mask with three smiles that symbolizes how one of the most important things to do in life is to have fun. Blending his love for the sounds of country music and electropop, ALWZ SNNY has seen his recent releases ‘As Long As We’re Together’ and ‘Wasted’ gain international recognition, further enhancing his presence within the scene.

Staying true to his nature of incorporating various genres, ‘Back Again’ embodies a strong country music influence, whilst at the same time elements of folk, electronic, and pop styles have been perfectly blended in to create a masterpiece of a track. Taking it that one level further, the addition of prominent vocals helps the listener embark on a journey like no other, whilst the meaningful lyrics tell the story of a relationship and the all good times spent by the couple. When commenting on the track, ALWZ SNNY had the following to say;

“I love duets, and with ‘Back Again’ I tried something I have never done before. The mixing of various genres with heavy elements of country, and powerful vocals culminate in a final sound of nostalgia, especially on parts where the male and female vocals are layered together.”

With the track sending out a personal message for the artist, ALWZ SNNY’s musical prowess and versatility could not be any more evident, whilst we are more than sure that ‘Back Again’ is destined for nothing other than success. Out now, this latest release is available for streaming on all major platforms, and you can check it out on Spotify below. Let us know what you think in the comments section.

Image Credit: Press Release