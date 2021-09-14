AMF 2021 announces cancellation, moves to October 2022

By Ellie Mullins 39

Sad news is coming from Amsterdam, as event giants ALDA have sadly been forced to announce the cancellation of one of their biggest events, AMF. Set to take place on 16 October during the Saturday night of ADE, this not possible now and instead a new date has been announced.

AMF will sadly see another year without being able to unite in their iconic home of the Johan Cruijff ArenA, and fans will have to wait until 22 October 2022 to step foot into the venue once again to dance to the sounds of some of the world’s No.1 DJs. The decision to cancel comes from the announcement by the Dutch cabinet who stated that indoor events must operate at a 75% capacity until midnight, with AMF starting much earlier than midnight leaving them unable to organise AMF in accordance to these new rules. ALDA director and co-founder Allan Hardenberg reacted to the news, stating:

“With ALDA, we organized a major 3-day festival in Romania last weekend for the first time in 1.5 years, with an average of 45,000 visitors per day. It remains a crazy idea that in both countries, about the same number of people were on their feet. In Romania it was regulated, safe and according to the rules – that could have been done much earlier in the Netherlands. In fact, the Fieldlab events and the Formula 1 weekend have shown that it is possible. We, and many other organizations with us, have not understood it for a long time. Apparently The Hague does not realize how important this industry is for an incredibly large group of people.”

Last year when AMF could not take place in person, they organised a huge livestream filled with DJs such as Armin van Buuren, Don Diablo, David Guetta (who was crowned the World’s No.1 DJ) and more across different locations in Amsterdam, which was watched by 7 million people, and now they are working on creating something equally as spectacular to ensure that the magic of AMF is not missing this year in any capacity. Fans are invited to stay tuned to the socials pages for more information which will soon follow.

AMF will take place again on Saturday 22 October 2022 and tickets will automatically transfer over. For those looking for refunds, this information will soon come via email. You can visit the FAQ here for more information.



Image Credit: AMF (via Facebook)