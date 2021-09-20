AREA21 announce album release date and drop track ‘Followers’: Listen

By Jack Spilsbury 21

AREA21, the project from Martin Garrix and Maejor have been slowly releasing sensational and catchy singles throughout the summer the likes of ‘Pogo’ and ‘Mona Lisa’. And now took to the stage live at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas to announce that their currently unnamed album will be dropping on the 12th of November, with the announcement coming with a release of a brand new track ‘Followers’.

‘Followers’ is an incredible addition to the incredible AREA21’s musical portfolio which has already amassed over 38 million streams, this new song puts focus on living in the real world and away from devices through its impactful lyricism and vocals, continuing to spread the message of unity and good vibes. The catchy track contains the signature production style that you expect from AREA21, groovy electronics meeting vocal synths combining into the perfect melodic track. The song is also accompanied by an animated music video with the AREA21 alien characters known as M & M highlighting the pressures that can come from living your life through social media and advise that people look around at the world around them, you can watch the video on Youtube here.

‘Followers’ is out now on Martin Garrix’s own record label STMPD RCRDS and also Hollywood Music Group (Disney Music Group) and will feature on the upcoming album along with the previous tracks released this year, the duo is expected to deliver fans a cleverly constructed immersive storyline with this album, making it one to keep your eyes out for when it releases November 12th. In the meantime, you can check out the catchy song ‘Followers’ on Spotify below and make sure to let us know what you think!

Image Credit: Martin Garrix (via Facebook)