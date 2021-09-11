Armin van Buuren’s ASOT 1000 in Poland delayed until March 2022

By Jack Spilsbury 66

ASOT (A State of Trance) Poland that was scheduled to take place on October 9th of this year in the TAURON Arena, Krakow has heartbreakingly been delayed due to the uncertainty of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The event that will see the legendary Armin Van Buuren take over the city, and which is organised by event mammoths ALDA and Insomniac will now be taking place on the new date of March 12th 2022. ASOTlives Instagram page broke the news when they stated:

“We were looking forward to celebrating ASOT 1000 in Krakow, Poland on October 9. Unfortunately, reality caught up on us we have to postpone the ASOT1000 celebration in Krakow due to COVID restrictions, – The good news is that we found a new date! We are looking forward to seeing you at the Tauron Arena in Krakow on March 12, 2022!⁣⁣ – Stay healthy and positive, we will turn the world into a dancefloor! Hope to see all of you on March 12, 2022.

The news follows a similar delay to The Netherlands edition of ASOT, which was scheduled to take place this month however has seen its dates moved to February. Mirroring that version, ASOT Poland was almost completely sold out, with an exceptional line up the likes of Vini Vici, Ferry Corsten, ilan Bluestone, Ruben de Ronde and of course Armin himself. Current ticket holders are being offered to move their tickets to the new date or apply for a refund before October 9th. More information can be found on A State of Trance’s website here and check out the postponement announcement that features a video from Armin Van Buuren below.

BREAKING: Due to COVID restrictions, ASOT1000 Krakow is postponed to 12 March 2022. Your ticket will remain valid and so we will turn the world into a dancefloor in March! 🙏 Refund? Contact us via [email protected] with your order number before Oct 9, 2021 (23:59H CET). pic.twitter.com/MYJPONGeH2 — A State of Trance (@asot) September 10, 2021

Image Credit: Rukes.com