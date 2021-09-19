Art With Me debuts festival in Miami and announces first phase lineup

By Samantha Reis 19

Forget everything you know about festivals and open your mind to a new concept. Art With Me is a festival entirely focused on art in its most varied forms and that will connect artists and attendees in an immersive and sensorial experience. After its edition in Tulum, Mexico, the event heads to Miami from 26 to 28 November this year. Tickets are already on sale and can be purchased here. Local pandemic control rules are in place, so only those who present a negative COVID test or proof of vaccination will be allowed entry.

Art With Me is all about artistic expression. Art is the heart of this festival and is the uniting element of all the other spheres of the event. Music, dance, photography, fine arts and graphic arts will be explored in various layers, allowing festivalgoers to experience the different art forms in an intimate sharing with the artists. Gastronomy, ecology and wellness have not been forgotten and will also be highlighted in the Art With Me programme. On this inspiring multi-day journey you will find wellness programs and workshops, local and international gastronomic gatherings, visual art installations, large-scale art pieces, renowned photographers and interactive exhibitions, children’s programs and ecological awareness practices, thought-provoking panels and discussions and much more. Some of these themes such as environmental preservation and mental health have been at the forefront of public discussion and are once again promoted and supported by music.

Music will be heavily celebrated and explored at this event that will share various sounds, musical styles, cultures and inspirations. The festival has revealed only the first phase of its lineup which includes Sublime With Rome, Lee Burridge Presenting All Day I Dream, Cultura Profética, Tycho: ISO50, Amémé, Apache, Behrouz, Birds Of Mind, Bobi Stevkovski, Delíc, Elephant Heart, Facundo Mohrr, Ghostly Kisses, Isaiah Martin, Kaz James, Maga, Matt Caines, Oceanvs Orientalis, Ricoloop, Rodriguez Jr (Live), Savage & Shē (Live), Sis & The Solo Ensemble (Live), White Cliffs, and YokoO. More names will be revealed soon.

Art With Me thus brings together various art forms, which you will be able to feel and experience. The main pillars are Eat With Me, Breath With Me, Play With Me and, of course, Dance With Me. Grab your tickets and be part of this multi-sensorial exploration of self, the community and art. You will surely build unique memories.

Image Credit: press