Bonnaroo announces 2021 edition cancellation due to Hurricane Ida

By Ouranios Savva 16

Set to take place this week in Tennessee, U.S., (2-5 September), the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival has just announced a last minute cancellation due to flooding which has been caused by Hurricane Ida. With the category four storm currently making its way through southern U.S., organisers have been dealt with yet another blow amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ensuring the safety of everyone involved is the highest priority for this iconic festival, and with Bonnaroo last taking place in June 2019, the disappointment could not be anymore evident. However, Mother Nature is arguably a force that can’t be reckoned with, and in turn the official cancellation was the only option available at this current time.

Taking to their social media accounts, the Bonnaroo team stated how “heartbroken” they are for having to cancel for a second consecutive year, and in turn have provided all attendees with the following announcement;

“While this weekend’s weather looks outstanding, currently Centeroo is waterlogged in many areas, the ground is incredibly saturated on our tollbooth paths, and the campgrounds are flooded to the point that we are unable to drive in or park vehicles safely. We have done everything in our power to try to keep the show moving forward, but Mother Nature has dealt us a tremendous amount of rain over the past 24 hours, and we have run out of options to try to make the event happen safely and in a way that lives up to the Bonnaroo experience.”

With headliners such as Foo Fighters, Megan Thee Stallion, Tame Impala, and more, fans alike were eagerly anticipating the return of this festival. Now, set to take place in June 2022, the festival will have the opportunity of celebrating their long-awaited 20th anniversary. With safety however the main priority at this current time, we are behind everyone currently affected by the storm.

Image Credit: Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival