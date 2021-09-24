BYOR brandishes new single “Let It Drop” on Tomorrowland Music: Listen

By Ryan Ford 33

Russian talent BYOR (Bring Your Own Rules) has dropped his heavy hitting new single “Let It Drop” on Tomorrowland Music this week.

As one of the most promising DJs and producers of dance music out of Russia, BYOR (Bring Your Own Rules) has yet again proven his talent and musical capabilities with another solid house original. The new tune “Let It Drop”, blends the perfect amount of heavy bass, vocals and percussion, for an authentic bass house finish in an aggressive drop.

Dropping his anthem on the freshly launched Tomorrowland Music label, the record is everything and more you can expect from the rising star. It’s already received immense support from his industry peers, with the likes of Afrojack, Kryder and Firebeatz getting behind the production among countless others.

Speaking of his new bass house heater, BYOR detailed his elation in dropping this incredible record on a brand new label:

“The world has been without festivals, clubs and parties for a very long time. And now, it’s time when everything comes back! I’m happy to introduce my new dancefloor banger called ‘Let It Drop’! Be sure this track will be played on all festivals and clubs around the world. I’m so proud to be a part of this journey with Tomorrowland Music and it’s an honour to create a history together.”

Be sure to check out “Let It Drop” for yourselves now below!

Image Credit: BYOR Facebook