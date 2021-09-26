Camelphat & Rebūke team up on massive techno tune ‘The Future’

By Lakshay Bhagtani

Superstar English DJ and producer duo CamelPhat have teamed up with the red-hot Irish producer Rebūke to come up with a breathtaking techno banger called ‘The Future’, out now via Filth On Acid. If that wasn’t enough, ‘The Future’ also arrives with an intriguing remix from label owner Reinier Zonneveld, adding a whole new dimension to the release.

Blessed with a pounding kick drum, aesthetic vocal ambiences, and some metallic synth leads, ‘The Future’ has justified all the hype surrounding its release. Both CamelPhat and Rebüke had been teasing this track throughout the summer in their live sets and the reactions they got from the techno lovers across the globe were totally insane.

Here’s what Rebūke had to say about his latest single –

“I had booked CamelPhat for my club night, Outhouse, in December 2017, buzzing that they decided to come to play for us in our little hometown of Letterkenny. It was the biggest gig I had ever run at that time and I remember the lads being as humble as they still are today. Rebūke wasn’t even formed at that point, but little did I know that 3 years later we’d be releasing a collaboration together! Life takes you on so many twists and turns, but that is part of the beauty of it and if you believe in yourself and what you’re doing, you really can achieve anything you want to.“

Image Credit: Rebūke (via Instagram)