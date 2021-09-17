CANITROT to continue Monumental Tour with set atop Mont Saint-Michel

This weekend, The National Monuments Center will welcome DJ/producer Michael CANITROT for the recording of an unprecedented sound and light show at the abbey of Mont-Saint-Michel. The performance will be in celebration of the European Heritage Days which land this weekend; dates in the calendar which encourage everyone to celebrate the richness of national heritage. A unique visual and artistic collaboration between the Monumental Tour and the ESA, the European Space Agency,

will also be unveiled and screened during the show.