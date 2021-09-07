Caprices Festival unveils first phase of 18th edition lineup

By Ryan Ford 12

Caprices Festival has revealed the first names on its roster as well as its global stage partners for its mouth-watering, 18th edition.

The festival will return for two consecutive weekends this September (17 – 19 September and 24 – 26 September), following up last year’s edition of the festival, which was one of the only major music events to safely commence in 2020. Caprices is excited to welcome back its wider international audience in 2021 with the star-studded lineup they have in store for fans. The world’s most scenic and iconic mountain festival will return for its 18th edition in its home of Switzerland’s stunning Crans-Montana resort.

The phase 1 lineup reveals the likes of a long awaited b2b from long-standing friends Ricardo Villalobos and Luciano as well as sets from esteemed names Bedouin, Ben Klock, Mathew Jonson (live), Guy Gerber, Lee Burridge, Ripperton, Steve Rachmad, Who Made Who, and many more.

Aside from the plethora of talent it offers, the festival is globally recognised for its unique and striking glass Modernity Stage, overlooking incomparable panoramic mountain views of the Swiss Alps. International stage partners such as UNUM Festival, Sunrise Events, Epizode Festival and Picnic will also play host to a brand new 360 Forest Stage for this year’s edition.

As its offering the ultimate mountain escape and once-in-a-lifetime party experience, you can still secure tickets for Caprices Festival 2021, here. Rest assured, the festival has confirmed that guests will receive a refund in any case of cancellation due to the pandemic.

Image Credit: Caprices Festival