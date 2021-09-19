Danny Howard begins hosting BBC Radio 1 ‘Dance Party’

By Creighton Branch 9

As of September 10th, British DJ Danny Howard began his tenure as the host of the iconic BBC Radio 1 show, ‘Dance Party.’ He takes over from the previous host, Annie Mac. ‘Dance Party’ “[showcases] the best new music from the biggest artists worldwide” every Friday at 6 pm. Howard joined BBC Radio 1 over a decade ago, so this transition has been well in the making. On his first-ever show as host, Howard premiered a brand new segment titled “House Party Playlist,” which included Disclosure as the first guest appearance.

“It’s been a lifetime dream of mine to do this show following in the footsteps of my two biggest inspirations, Pete Tong and Annie Mac; so to be asked to takeover that coveted 6pm Friday slot is such an honour.” – Danny Howard, Press Release

Howard has become known as one of the most famous British DJs over the years. He accumulated over a million listeners each week for his previous show ‘Saturday Dance Anthems.’ The all-around producer has discovered some of electronic music’s most notable talent, such as Camelphat, Fisher and Duke Dumont.

“Being the gatekeeper to the weekend on BBC Radio 1 is a responsibility I don’t take lightly, and I want to bring the biggest, freshest dance and electronic music in the world to the people who matter the most, the listeners. With the longest clubbing drought in history finally coming to an end and everyone drinking in dance music, the timing is perfect for me to step up and bring the people exactly what they want. It’s going to be quite the ride and I’m beyond excited to get going, the weekend is here!” – Danny Howard, Press Release

Along with being a host for one of the most prestigious slots on BBC Radio 1 airwaves, Howard has begun a run of European shows that will extend into December, with Sandfest in Poole being the next one.

Listen to ‘Dance Party’ hosted by Danny Howard on BBC Radio 1 here.

Image Credit: Danny Howard/BBC Radio 1