DEPARTURE announces five-day epic experience with Adam Beyer, Peggy Gou and more

By Samantha Reis 5

Pollen Presents, The Brooklyn Mirage and Cityfox Present join forces to deliver a festival that promises to exceed all expectations. DEPARTURE festival is a five-day epic immersive experience that celebrates music on another level. Where? In Playa del Carmen, in magical Mexico. When? From January 6 to 11, 2022. Sure you have plans for New Year’s Eve, but what better way to start the new year than five days of listening to the leading names in underground electronic music? The answer is pretty obvious.

DEPARTURE brings together the best of its organisers to offer an unforgettable day and night adventure. The star-studded line-up will perform in a custom build mirage and two other exclusive stages, which will also welcome music lovers. The team behind New York’s The Brooklyn Mirage will produce a fully immersive atmosphere, along with event curators from The Cityfox Experience. Luxury accommodations, boat parties, yoga and meditation sessions are some of the things you will find and enjoy.

The second phase of the DEPARTURE 2022 lineup has been revealed and it couldn’t incorporate more power. The selection of artists is robust, exquisite and diverse, to offer festival-goers the best in electronic music. The lineup is extensive and exciting, including names like Adam Beyer, Peggy Gou, Maceo Plex, Sven Väth, Dubfire, Luciano, Marco Carola, &Me, Adam Port, Joseph Capriati, Mind Against and many, many more. These stars will embody long dance marathons and never-before-seen b2b sets that you won’t want to miss. In addition to DJ sets, the artists will pair up in unprecedented and unexpected ways to celebrate music and dance in a magical environment.

Check out the lineup from A to Z at pollen.com and find out all about payment plans, package upgrades and more information about this incredible event. Are you ready for DEPARTURE?

Image credit: Hilton Playa del Carmen