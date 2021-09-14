DJ Licious releases outstanding EP ‘I Don’t Wanna Know’: Listen

By Jack Spilsbury 16

The incredible DJ Licious has become quite the household name in his home country of Belgium, reaching impeccable heights with his top 10 hit song ‘Hope’, which has recently surpassed 4 million streams. The DJ and producer is now ready to set the world of dance music alight again by releasing his highly anticipated extended play titled ‘I Don’t Wanna Know’.

No stranger to playing some of the worlds most esteemed festivals such as Tomorrowland, Sziget Festival and Parookaville, as well as having releases on profound labels such as Don Diablo’s Hexagon, Spinnin‘ and Polydor, DJ Licious has accumulated his skills to perfectly encapsulate what the world needs right now with a musical release, a mixture of both club bangers and more melodic music with this EP. With the producer releasing singles from the EP slowly throughout the summer, it was made clear from the beginning that this was going to be something special that has indeed showcased the versatility of DJ Licious’ productions skills. ‘

‘I Don’t Wanna Know’ is made up of 5 tracks, starting with the melodic ‘Roots’ featuring vocalist Jae Hall a song that puts emphasis on being proud of who you are and never forgetting where you came from. ‘Bassment’ is a completely opposite sounding track, dancefloor-ready, it’s a heavy-hitting track bringing energy which is perfect as clubs and festivals have started to take place again around the world. Title track ‘I Don’t Wanna Know’ is an EP highlight, featuring stellar vocals from Clairy Browne, its an empowering track, providing anthemic piano in the production, it’s guaranteed to help anyone move on from a past relationship through its lyricism and intoxicating bassline.

The EP ‘I Don’t Wanna Know’ is out now on DJ Licious’ own label Shomi and truly stands for the producers and label’s slogan ‘House is where the heart is. Home is where the house is.” Check out this sensational EP for yourself on Spotify below.

Image Credit: DJ Licious (Press)