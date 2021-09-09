DJ Snake collaborates with Hublot to design his own watch

By Creighton Branch 132

DJ Snake is now the latest electronic artist to team up with a watch company to create a unique timepiece. The French-based producer announced last week that he joined forces with Hublot, a Swiss watchmaker company, to create a unique and exclusive wristwatch.

The collection is called “Big Bang” and will sell in a limited quantity of only 100. Previously, Steve Aoki held the title for most expensive watch by a DJ coming in at $3,000, but Snake will now have that title as “Big Bang” retails for $26,200. The watch features an iridescent titanium casing with a sapphire back. It includes mainly the colors blue and purple, and the band will be camo-style rubber.

“To be able to wear – and also offer my fans – a watch which reflects my personality is something that has been very important to me since the start of my partnership with Hublot. I am delighted to have been able to combine my inspiration with the expertise of the fantastic watchmakers and technicians at this Swiss brand.” – DJ snake, Hublot

Snake took the stage at the beginning of September for a special DJ set to commemorate the release. He said on his Instagram that the design took two years to create and finish. It’s no secret that even at its price tag, the watch will sell out. So if you want to collect this one-of-a-kind product, act fast.

To enquire about purchasing the watch click here.

Image Credit: DJ Snake/Hublot