Duke Dumont drops remixes of his latest EP ‘For Club Play Only Pt. 7’

By Ryan Ford 12

Multi-platinum artist Duke Dumont has dropped an eclectic selection of remixes from his latest EP ‘For Club Play Only Pt. 7’, via EMI.

Brighton DJ and producer Endor and Circus Recordings affiliate Jansons have laid down astounding remixes of the two separate tracks from Duke Dumont’s recent single ‘For Club Play Only Pt. 7′. Endor has transformed Duke’s collaboration alongside Chanel Tres’ ‘Alter Ego’ into a club banger, while Jansons has landed a bassline-driven remix of ‘Let Me Dance’ – an original track with Kid Enigma.

With the original records gaining terrific support from industry stalwarts such as Annie Mac, Danny Howard, Steve Aoki, Vintage Culture and Kryder among others, the remixes are sure to bolster both tracks in their bid for DJ rotation.

With an illustrious back-catalogue, featuring international chart No. 1 hits, multi-Grammy nominations and underground house music productions, Duke Dumont continues to defy genre boundaries – a testament to his artistry. Over the past decade he has been honing his skills and immersing himself in the infinite world of possibility that can be accessed through key, rhythm, tone, melody and harmony.

Check out the incredible remixes from the Duke Dumont single ‘For Club Play Only Pt. 7′ below now!

Image Credit: Duke Dumont Facebook