Search

 

 

Vaccine passport
Featured, Industry, News

English government will no longer pursue vaccine passport plans

By
1

After much criticism, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced the government will ditch the idea of implementing a vaccine passport for entry into clubs and events. This decision comes just after last week when the government announced they would move forward with a plan to begin vaccine passports.

According to BBC, Under the passport plan, “people would have been required to show proof – whether of double vaccination, a negative Covid test or finishing self-isolating after a positive PCR test – in order to gain entry to clubs and other crowded events.” Back in July, the English government announced the rollout of vaccine passports once every adult (18+) was able to get a covid-19 vaccine if they wanted to. However, since then, many people like Javid have brought up the discrimination problems a vaccine passport could cause for nightclubs.

“It’s fair to think that most people distinctively don’t like the idea. I’ve never liked the idea of saying to people ‘you must show your papers’ or something to do what is just an everyday activity… We shouldn’t be doing things for the sake of it.” – Sajid Javid, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care of the United Kingdom, BBC

Even though the UK will not be moving forward with a vaccine passport system, many countries across the world, including Europe, are still implementing that scheme. Just recently, Scotland became the latest to impose a passport scheme. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon stated they will begin their passport system for entry into clubs later this month.

Image Credit: Fabric/Press

Tags: ,
0

Hey everyone! I was blessed to have the opportunity to join the WRY team in 2020. I edit WRY's Youtube content and am also a writer for the website. I have been a massive fan in the EDM scene for over ten years and have been fortunate enough to see some iconic moments in person. Some of my favorite artists are Avicii, Martin Garrix, Krewella, The Chainsmokers, and KSHMR. I absolutely love to attend live shows. I try to spend almost every week at some kind of live event or festival (if not in person, at least watching online). And its a guarantee you can always catch me at Ultra Miami every year! Thank you for all the support! Follow me on Twitter to see which show I will be at next! Hopefully I can see you at an event or festival soon!

[email protected]