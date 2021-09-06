Search

 

 

Eric Prydz
Featured, Industry, News

Eric Prydz claims Techno music of the 90s was the future but now the past

By
3

As upcoming artists continue to break through the world of electronic music and new musical avenues are explored, the landscape of the genre drastically changes with each day. With this, the question of: which dance music era contained the golden age of the genre continues to be debated. The latest person to give his opinion is Swedish legend Eric Prydz.

In a recent tweet, Eric Prydz stated that he preferred techno music from the 1990s and early 2000s compared to the more recent years. The tweet prompted fans to debate the legitimacy of the comment, to which Prydz then claimed, “In the 90s techno was the music of the future…. Today it’s the music of the past..”

While the usual discussion is usually between the emergence of mainstream EDM and its impact against the other sub-genres, Prydz feels that techno music has taken a similar route.

Prydz is most certainly qualified to give a respected opinion on the topic. Since beginning his music career over 20 years ago, Prydz continues to this day to explore both old and new sounds and push the boundaries of what we know is possible in electronic music. In his tenure, Prydz has created one of the most popular platforms in progressive, techno and trance music.

View Eric Prydz’s tweet below.

Image Credit: Eric Prydz/ Coachella

Tags: , ,
0

Hey everyone! I was blessed to have the opportunity to join the WRY team in 2020. I edit WRY's Youtube content and am also a writer for the website. I have been a massive fan in the EDM scene for over ten years and have been fortunate enough to see some iconic moments in person. Some of my favorite artists are Avicii, Martin Garrix, Krewella, The Chainsmokers, and KSHMR. I absolutely love to attend live shows. I try to spend almost every week at some kind of live event or festival (if not in person, at least watching online). And its a guarantee you can always catch me at Ultra Miami every year! Thank you for all the support! Follow me on Twitter to see which show I will be at next! Hopefully I can see you at an event or festival soon!

[email protected]