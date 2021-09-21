Eric Prydz teases latest Pryda Presents release courtesy of Charles D

By Ouranios Savva 3

Influencing the electronic dance scene like no other, Eric Prydz has just teased a forthcoming single courtesy of his protégé Charles D titled ’Twenty Twenty.’ Taking to his social media accounts, and Twitter in particular, the iconic Swede has shared a snippet of this upcoming single, with the track also featuring DJ/producer and vocalist MANSHN.

Set to be released on the 24th of September 2021, this latest track will be yet another brilliant addition on Prydz’s own imprint, Pryda Presents. With the likes of Camelphat, Cristoph, Yotto, and even Tonja Helma featuring on the Swede’s label, it is safe to say that Charles D and MANSHN are in good company. With this in mind, it was only recently when Prydz introduced Charles D to the world, with the latter releasing ‘You’ on Pryda Presents at the end of last year. A track that verged into the rich and deep tones that we have been accustomed to by his mentor, Charles D would go on and lay a strong foundation for a prosperous career in the dance scene.

Looking to follow suit, this latest track looks to be a certified hit from the get go, with Prydz heavily investing the Americans sound, and in doing so he has blessed us with yet another artist that has begun to make waves within the electronic dance industry. As we eagerly await for the release of this latest collaboration, make sure to check the snippet here, as well as below, and we will back with an official review of ’Twenty Twenty’ once it’s released.

Image Credit: Rukes.com