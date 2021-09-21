Fatboy Slim teams with NoCap for Wembley Arena show Livestream

By Jack Spilsbury 6

The legendary British DJ and Producer Fatboy Slim is partnering with the innovative Livestream platform NoCap, for a one night only live-streamed exclusive event, giving fans all around the globe a front-row seat at the biggest show on his We’ve Come A Long Long Way Together Tour, taking place on 5th of November at Wembley Arena in London.

The Livestream is also starting on Friday, November 5th at 5pm EST/2pm PST and promises fans a performance like no other, uniquely set up with Fatboy Slim perform in the centre of the round arena completely surrounded by fans. The Grammy award-winning artist is set to play his classic hits the likes of ‘Right Here, Right Now’, ‘The Rockafella Skank’ and ‘Weapon of Choice’ . Tickets for the show are available in two tiers being standard and VIP, with VIP tickets offering fans exclusive behind the scenes access to never-before-seen footage as well as an exclusive Q&A.

I can’t tour the world yet but we can do the next best thing…. I’m going to broadcast the biggest night of my November arena tour LIVE around the globe. – Fatboy Slim (Norman Cook) when discussing the livestream

Fatboy Slim’s career has already spanned 4 decades and recently the producer changed the game once again partnering with Apple Music for a weekly mix ‘Everybody Loves A Mixtape’. This Livestream is expected to be yet another milestone in the producer’s prolific career and one not to miss, you can find more information as well as tickets that start from $15 here.

Image Credit: Press