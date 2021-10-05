Fortnite hold virtual ‘Soundwave Series’ concerts

By Nicole Pepe 2

The creators of the smash-hit game Fortnite, Epic Games, have announced that they will be holding more virtual concerts under a new ‘Soundwave Series’. The series kickstarted on October 1st and started off with the Egyptian musician Mohamed Hamaki, who was also featured on Fortnite Radio. Hamaki’s kickoff show repeated nonstop for 48 hours. Hamaki also debuted a brand new single called ‘Leilt Elomr’ which translates to “the night of the order”, in addition to having a special new emote for the first show of the series.

Some other acts slated to perform during the Soundwave Series include Australian singer-songwriter Tones And I, Brazilian rapper Emicida, Japanese pop artist and music producer Gen Hoshino, and French-Malian singer Aya Nakamura.

When asked about the new Soundwave Series, Nate Nanzer, the VP of Global Partnerships at Epic Games stated,

“Music transcends any language, and has been a beloved part of Fortnite’s journey since our first in-game concert in 2019.” He also added, “The Soundwave Series continues that legacy and will introduce incredible crossover artists from around the world to millions of new fans inside Fortnite Creative, where there are virtually no limits on what can be designed by our community.”

Fortnite is no stranger to in-game concerts. The first one to debut was the iconic Marshmello performance, and soon after included acts such as Travis Scott, Ariana Grande, Diplo, Steve Aoki, and many more.

Image Credit: Epic Games