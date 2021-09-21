Hans Zimmer tour launching internationally for the first time in 18 months

By Ouranios Savva 12

Launching for the first time in 18 months, Hans Zimmer’s groundbreaking arena tour will be kicking off internationally on 21st of September 2021. Taking place at the La Halle Tony Garnier arena in Lyon, France, the World of Hans Zimmer – A Symphonic Celebration, has had fans alike eagerly anticipating this very moment, with the 6,200 capacity show already sold-out.

Arguably one of the most influential composers of his generation, Zimmer is well-known for integrating electronic music sounds with traditional orchestral arrangements. Now, looking to celebrate all the amazing productions of the Oscar-winning composer, this tour will be staring longtime friends and colleagues, as 110 members ranging from the orchestra, soloists and crew will look to bring each of Zimmer’s productions to life.

Following the much anticipated international launch, the tour will go onto visiting Toulouse, Nantes, Bordeaux, Lille, Strasbourg, Dijon and Clermont-Ferrand, before then leaving France and heading to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for the first time on the 9th of October 2021. With this in mind, strict measures regarding COVID-19 will be enforced, as all attendees will either require proof of vaccination, proof of a negative test with the last 48 hours or proof of a PGR positive test from at least 11 days or a maximum of six months ago.

Directing the show will be no other than Zimmer’s soundtrack conductor Gavin Greenway, with the man himself acting as a curator and musical director of the production, but without him performing live on stage. A collection of Zimmer’s work will be presented via a live symphony orchestra arrangement, with short video recordings also shown intermittently throughout the show, in order for the audience to gain a glimpse of all the work that has been put by Zimmer and his collaborators behind the scenes.

Further information on the World of Hans Zimmer – A Symphonic Celebration and any ticket enquires for the upcoming shows can be found on the tour’s official website.

Image Credit: Frank Embacher