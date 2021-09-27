How To Make Your Own Copyright Free Videos With Videvo

By Olaars 28

For a lot of creators out there, it can seem difficult to create your own visual content for all the socials you need to be active on, this is where the UK based company Videvo can be to such a big help. Videvo is a company with a passionate team that makes stock footage, sound effects and music tracks more affordable to enable creators over the world to produce astonishing visual content. In this article, we’ll go through what videvo is offering and how you as a digital creator can benefit from this website.

Royalty-Free Music and Sound Effects

Videvo is offering 500,000+ stock footage clips, motion graphics, stock music tracks, and sound effects, and every single one of them is copyright free and ready for your direct use. With their huge library of footage clips, stock music tracks, motion graphics and sound effects, videvo are offering you a massive opportunity to be yourself within the creative process while picking within their library. When first opening up videvo.com, you’re met by a very welcoming front page that lets you decide right away what you want to work with.

Videos

On the front page of their site, you can search right away if you have a specific theme that you want to work with, or, you can just scroll through a lot of different videos right away and choose from the tabs “popular”, “newest” or “collections” on their front page.

When digging deeper into their search engine, you can really achieve some magic. Click the “Filter” tab and you’re met with a lot of different options to choose from.

Resolution: Choose from any resolution, 720p, 1080p and 4K.

License Type: Choose from any license, royalty-free, videvo attribution license and CC BY 3.0 (read this article about what CC BY 3.0 is)

Clip Type: Choose from free clips, premium clips (only for premium members) and editorial clips

Duration: Anywhere from 00:00 – 02:00+

Categories: Choose from all categories to animated backgrounds, animals, business, cities, culture, elements and abstract, entertainment, family, fitness, food, green screen (this one is very cool), healthcare, holidays, industry, military, motion backgrounds, nature, people, religion, science, space, sports, technology, transport and VFX.

4K Stock Video Footage

In the footage tab, you’re offered a variety of 296,000+ small clips, everything from timelapse videos, drone footage to close up videos. There is some really high-quality content in this tab. Perfect content to use as a Spotify canvas or as background footage for a music video.

Motion Graphics & Animated Backgrounds

In this section, you can choose from a lot of cool templates, very much like the “footage” tab, but a bit more friendly for intros etc. Videvo has a shivery selection of 11,000+ high-quality motion graphics and animated backgrounds that are waiting for you to be used in your next project.

Music

In this tab, you can find thousands of royalty-free stock music tracks within a variety of different genres and moods. This is a great opportunity for all the video creators that don’t produce music themselves, to find exactly what they are looking for in their next project. Choose from rock, drama & film score, sports, romantic and a lot of more genres as well as moods such as action, tender, aggressive, brave and a lot more.

Sound Effects

In this section, you’re able to find perfect effects that go well with especially the “Motion Graphics & Animated Backgrounds” tab to use in, for example, the intro/outro of your next project.

Choose from different effects such as rain, wind, animals, thunder etc.

The sound effects could really add that extra tension and build great storytelling for the viewer, so do your research on this one.

Summary

We think using Videvo is a great tool if you’re not able to create all the footage and/or all the music and effects by yourself. Considering the size of their library with 500,000+ high-quality files, there is most likely something of your taste in there.

Visit their site here: https://www.videvo.net

Credits: Videvo

Next Article: 10 Best free plugins for music production in 2021