‘Hypnotised – A Journey Through Trance (1990-2005)’ book explores the genre’s history

By Ellie Mullins 5

A new book and album hybrid launch is now out, which aims to explore the history of trance in great depth and detail. Titled ‘Hypnotised – A Journey Through Trance (1990-2005)’, the book explores the birth of the beloved genre from 1990 all the way up to 2005. This is also accompanied by a compilation CD titled ‘Hypnotised – A Journey Through Dutch Trance Music (1994-2005)‘ and features the likes of Armin van Buuren, System F and World Tour to name a few.

The book was written by Dutch author Arjan Rietveld, who has spent three years of exhaustive research and interviews on gathering the most essential information, making sure this book is as detailed as possible and earning the title of the most definitive account yet of the genre’s history. Going from the birth to the glory years, to the seminal and ascending periods, there isn’t a stone left unturned when it comes to this trance book. Rietveld talked to some of the genre’s biggest leaders including Solarstone, Laurent Veronnez, Banco de Gaia, Sander Kleinenberg, Cosmic Baby, Delirium, Jam El Mar, Marco V, Nu NRG and Push. If this wasn’t enough, he also gets the expertise and thoughts of label heads in the scene such as Black Hole Recordings head Arny Bink and many more. With trance lovers being able to get a real insight into the genre from those that produce it and those that help it be as successful as it is, it certainly makes for an interesting read.

'Hypnotised – A Journey Through Trance' makes for an excellent read



Image credit: book cover