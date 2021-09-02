IKEA announce 24-hour virtual festival of home touring around the world

By Ouranios Savva 25

Known worldwide for their furniture and homeware, Swedish retail giant IKEA have announced that they will be holding a 24-hour virtual festival on the 16th of September 2021. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, festivals have been providing fans alike with unique virtual experiences through the comfort of their homes, and IKEA have taken the opportunity to do exactly that!

Split across various disciplines and interest areas, the programme will include Home Concerts where acts will be performing from their personal addresses, with cookery, interior and furniture design also set to feature heavily. With more than 100 homes used as venues, attendees will be experiencing sets like no other, courtesy of Loraine James, ZULI, TOKiMONSTA and Kaytranada.

Taking it one level further, the IKEA Museum feature will be looking at “the good, the bad, the beautiful and the ugly” from the retailers history, whilst My Home Turf will be offering tours of their cities from the likes Indonesian vocalist NIKI, Danish songwriter MØ, and Jamaican-American musician Masego.

In further detail, the Communications Director at Ingka Group, which includes IKEA Retail, Olivia Ross Wilson has provided the following statement;

“Life at home has taken on a whole new meaning for every one of us over the past year, and by being virtually connected, we can open the door to many more lives around the world – exploring how we all live, celebrating individuality and creativity. Our first IKEA Festival will be our biggest global home tour yet and will bring people together around life at home in a new way, both online and in our stores, and will be the beginning of a longer-term movement of real homes and real lives.”

With innovation a key feature within the business world, IKEA will be looking to create an experience like no other. Connecting people virtually whilst providing a tour of homes and what they have to offer as a retailer will help expand their reach even further, whilst at the same time all artists involved will be providing one of the most unique experiences to date.

Further information on IKEA’s first festival can be found here. Will you be joining their 24-hour home tour around the world?

Image Credit: IKEA.com