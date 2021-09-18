Jay Robinson releases uplifting single ‘One Year Off’ on Tomorrowland Music: Listen

By Ellie Mullins 9

After news broke that Tomorrowland was venturing into the record label world with their fresh imprint Tomorrowland Music, it has been busy with releases, their first one being with Afrojack‘s new project Never Sleeps with Chico Rose. Their releases have been flowing ever since, and their new one comes by way of British DJ and producer Jay Robinson with ‘One Year Off.’

Conquering all genres, Jay Robinson’s productions can be found in the worlds of acid, techno, progressive, melodic house and much more. Grabbing the attention of industry heavyweights such as The Blessed Madonna, deadmau5 and Axwell (who recently released his cut of Robinson’s ‘Free Again‘), there is simply no stopping him. Master of compelling sounds and expertly crafted productions, his new track ‘One Year Off’ is looking to replicate the success of his other tracks, and will definitely do so.

“’One Year Off’ is a very personal record for me, because I don’t think I’ve ever been quite so emotional right in something, so this will sound probably really funny to some people. It was deep in lockdown when I thought – let’s make something that’s very, very positive rather than just dark. The majority of the music I’ve made over the years is just dark. I think ‘One Year Off’ is a track that really presents a bit of hope for what’s going to come next, because let’s face it – the last year and a half has been rubbish. It’s a very positive record and it has actually spurred me on to making more cheerful and happy records.” – Jay Robinson on ‘One Year Off’

The track sees Jay Robinson join forces with Canadian vocalist Sara Sukkha, and this isn’t the first time the pair have worked together, last collaborating on ‘Euphoria.’ Uplifting, energetic and filled with a sense of pure joy, ‘One Year Off’ brings that lively pre-pandemic feeling to our speakers. Giving listeners something that they all need right now, ‘One Year Off’ is driven by a larger-than-life soundscape filled with bouncing synths that will make anyone powerless against the rhythm, leaving them with no choice but to dance their hearts out.

Jay Robinson and Sara Sukkha have crafted an expert production, and you can listen to it below or stream it on other platforms here, out now via Tomorrowland Music.

Image credit: press