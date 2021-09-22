Eric Prydz is selling his Hollywood Hills home for almost $6 Million

By Jack Spilsbury 18

It’s no surprise to see a musical artist living in lavish mansions around the world, recently we’ve had an insight into the houses of some of the worlds most successful DJ and producers when they present their homes on the market. The likes of Alesso and David Guetta both saw their homes go on the market for $6.495 million and a whopping $14 million respectively. Now the Prolific Swedish DJ and producer Eric Prydz has listed his luxurious Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles home on the market for $5.895 million. Spaning an incredible 6,200 square feet on a plot over 85 acres with views of the magical city of LA, it’s safe to say this is someones future dream home.

With a perfect placement below the iconic Hollywood Sign, the mansion garners six bedrooms and an equal amount of bathrooms throughout the properties three separate buildings. Also included is a professional recording studio and audio speakers throughout, making this house a music producers dream. Other highlights of the property include home theatre, private guest bungalow, 2 car garage, pool and fitness studio with sauna. Put on the market on the 18th of September, Eric Prydz seems to be making a hefty profit on the property since purchasing it from rock bands Styx’s frontrunner and guitarist Tommy Shaw for the lower value of $5.3 million back in 2013.

Anyone eager to see more can see the properties full listing via Realtor.com here, however, you can see more images of the house below.

Featured Image Credits: Eric Prydz (via Seismic Dance Event Facebook), Eric Prydz’s Home (via Realtor.com)