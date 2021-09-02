Lady Gaga reveals release of Chromatica remix album

By Creighton Branch 31

Lady Gaga has announced that this Friday, she will release a complete remix album of her Grammy-nominated Chromatica. Titled Dawn of Chromatica, the compilation will include 14 tracks remix by various artists.

The remix album comes out over a year since the release of the original Chromatica. Gaga became inspired by the 1990s house music scene and used the album to shine a light on the genre. Many of dance music’s most iconic producers helped produce Chromatica. Artists like Axwell, Sebastian Ingrosso, Tchami, and Skrillex, and now with the Dawn of Chromatica, even more, will be highlighted. Gaga once again teams up with Bloodpop, who helped produce her original project and her 2016 album Joanne.

Artists that are credited on the album are LSDXOXO, Coucou Chloe, Arca, Rina Sawayama, Clarence Clarity, Pabllo Vittar, Charlie XCX, A. G. Cook, Ashnikko, Shygirl, Mura Masa, Doss, Dorian Electra, Chester Lockhart, Mood Killer, Lil Texas, Planningtorock, Bree Runway, Jimmy Edgar and Haus Labs.

It is unknown if physical merchandise will release alongside Dawn of Chromatica or exclusively be a streaming-only album. Chromatica earned a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album this year. Judging by the line-up, this remix album will be nothing short of spectacular.

Pre-save Lady Gaga’s Dawn of Chromatica here.

Image Credit: Lady Gaga/Press