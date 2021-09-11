London club Fabric announces 39-hour party to celebrate its 22nd birthday

By Jack Spilsbury

Many clubs in the United Kingdom capital London struggle to last the test of time, unlike the iconic venue Fabric. founded in 1999 the club will be celebrating its 22nd birthday this year, and the venue has taken it upon themselves to host an unforgettable night and day of partying that will last 39 hours.

Throughout its long history, the club has been constantly innovating recently going under an incredible renovation and also hosting special nights such as the one that implements a no photo or video policy, which makes its place in the top 20 best clubs in the world come as no surprise. The legendary birthday party will take place from Friday the 22nd until Monday the 25th October, and will see incredible DJ sets from Emerald, Goldie and Rupture as well as sets from resident club DJs Anna Wall and IMOGEN, with many more artists and special guests still yet to be announced. Fabric promises the lineup that’s yet to be announced to include up-and-coming talent, club staples and many surprises. In a post on social media the club stated this about the night:

“Our 39 hour festivities promise a continuation of the programming ethos we’ve been pushing for years – a curated experience of music, a deep-dive into sound, a non-stop sonic journey – we’ve never not been making noise.”

This is looking to be a night to remember and tickets to the fabric 22nd birthday party are available to purchase here, and we wish Fabric a prosperous 22 more years.

Image Credit: fabriclondon (via Facebook)