Marcovits releases brand new EP ‘Weft’

By Nicole Pepe 64

Israeli Marcovits who has seen his work published on renowned entities like Traum, Natura Viva, and Cinematique to name a few, lands on ICONYC for his debut with his latest EP entitled ‘Weft’; to bring us a slice of what’s left of summer vibes.

The EP begins with the title track ‘Weft‘ and brings a melancholy moodiness leaving us to meander effortlessly through club-inspired melodies. Sultry chords sit wonderfully on top adding an extra layer of depth. Marcovits’ trademark beat manipulation is prevalent, as all manner of elements drifts in and out of earshot. Perfect for a beat-loving club crowd and to get you in the mood for a big night out.

On remix duty we welcome MR.MNT. Hailing from Belgium, MR. MNT is known for his signature polished sound. During the track, he manages to keep the ethereal theme of ‘Weft’ lively and present. Like something from yesteryear, with a refreshed face – his transcendent touch-up kicks the energy levels up and livens the mood with stripped back and lucid elements all at the same time.

To close out this dreamy release, Marcovits drops the astute ‘Warp’, which delivers historical deep melodic vibes with infectious chords, intense drums, and a smooth breakdown. It’s all about the groove, vibe, and driving beats that are working their magic around Marcovits’ wonderfully arranged keys that create an irresistible rhythm while clever chords take your mind on a trip.

With ‘Weft’ Marcovits demonstrates that there are no boundaries, and to let the beautiful melodic gems guide you on a full-on club-laden journey.

Listen to ‘Weft’ below:

Image Credit: EP Cover