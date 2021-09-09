MDLBEAST SOUNDSTORM announce first set of names for December 2021

By Ellie Mullins 90

MDLBEAST SOUNDSTORM festival is set to dominate Riyadh, Saudi Arabia this December 16-19 for four days of top-tier international and national entertainment from leading DJs coming from all corners of the world. Set to be one of the biggest events in this year’s festival season circuit, the event and record label company have now revealed the first phase of names set to join them, and they’ve gone all out for it to say the least.

SOUNDSTORM is MDLBEAST’s flagship event, and is the biggest of its kind in the region inviting fans from all over to revel in the world class entertainment offered up.

Leading the international talent are no other than the likes of Axwell, Eric Prydz, Martin Garrix and countless more as some of the biggest names including others such as Armin van Buuren, Salvatore Ganacci and Tiësto. Ensuring that all genres of electronic music is covered, fans can find techno and tech-house titans such as Adam Beyer, Charlotte de Witte, Nina Kraviz, Amelie Lens, Cirez-D and many many more. With over 150 acts in this announcement alone, there is truly something for everyone.

Talal Albahiti, COO and Head of Talent Booking, stated about the lineup:

“We’re happy with the first announcement of the SOUNDSTORM ‘21 line up. We will soon announce a second phase which includes a wide variety of musical genres that will take attendees on a journey they won’t forget. We are ready to welcome all music enthusiasts to become part of this immersive 4-day experience.”

For people wanting to be a part of this unmissable MDLBEAST SOUNDSTORM event, they can now purchase tickets here (and also view the full first phase lineup) or in-store at any Virgin Megastores in Saudi Arabia.

Image credit: press