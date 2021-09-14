MistaJam drops new house record ‘The Recipe’: Listen

By Pol Torà 51

British DJ, producer and radio presenter MistaJam is back with yet another unreal brand new house track called “The Recipe“, out now via Armada Music.

The popular artist is having a brutal year after dropping masterpieces like his collaboration with David Guetta and John Newman ‘If You Really Love Me (How Will I Know)‘. Now he’s back releasing this fresh tune that sees MistaJam showcase his best house music talents, perfect for the reopening of clubs and festivals. In fact, this song is perfect to welcoming music fans back, with a club-friendly beat intended to make everyone dance.e

The Capital Dance presenter, MistaJam had this to say about his new song:

‘I’d originally made the beat of ‘The Recipe’ as a club and festival tool for me to use while DJing and topped it off with a famous acappella… It always seemed to go off in my sets, but the acapella just didn’t feel right to me. So during a writing session with GOODBOYS and Brad Ellis, I played them the instrumental, explained how the beat would always go off in my sets and the ideas started to flow!’

‘GOODBOYS are geniuses at those instant earworm melodic hooks, so we threw ideas around for lyrics and recorded about five different ideas…When I went back to the track on the train to a gig after that session, I really tapped into my DJing experience to pick out those bits that really felt right and played out the demo at that gig that night. It went off more than the beat had before! With the pandemic shutting everything down for eighteen months, it gave me the opportunity to work even harder on making the track feel right; I jumped on the vocals myself and made the production feel as big as the hook did. What you’ve got is the final result. We really do have ‘The Recipe’!’

Listen to MistaJam’s new record ‘The Recipe’ below:

Image Credit: MistaJam (Press)