MORTEN talks “Future Rave” at SAGA Festival: Interview

By Ryan Ford 7

Romaero, Bucharest became a hive of DJ activity as SAGA Festival debuted successfully earlier this month. Some saw the festival as a sort of rebirth for the live events industry, with many artists excited to return to play the piles of new records they had been sitting on since lockdown. One of those eager to take back to the decks across Europe and beyond, was MORTEN, as we were lucky enough to sit down with him for a backstage interview in Romania.



The talented Danish producer carries on as one of the hottest properties on the dance music scene, having formed a reputation in producing the industry’s new craze in the “Future Rave” genre. We delved into his mind to find out what the future holds for him, and how it feels for him to be able to step on stage once again…

Hey Morten! It’s good to see you back in full swing recently, not so long ago we also saw you at Creamfields. How does it feel to be back behind the decks and doing your thing after being out for so long? And what’s it like to come to play in unique countries like Romania?