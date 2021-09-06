MR.BLACK returns with funky new single ‘Baby I’m Ready’ feat. AJ: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 7

Releasing one fire track after the other, MR.BLACK is back with his latest single titled ‘Baby I’m Ready.’ Showcasing his musical prowess, the multi-talented DJ/producer has blessed fans alike with yet another masterpiece. Providing the vocals, singer/songwriter AJ helps further elevate the track to a different dimension.

Known for his versatility, MR.BLACK has had success follow his every move, with tracks such as ‘Wave & Jump’ featuring Pei Pei & Richie Loop, ‘Acid Rave‘ and ‘Mucho Bien’ featuring Offer Nissim proving just that. This time round is also no different, with ‘Baby I’m Ready’ providing all the feel good elements that will have you dancing at no time.

The combination of AJ’s reverb-laden vocals with a deep, round bass drop that is present throughout, help set this track apart as a minimal dance single, and in turn ensure that the track is destined for the top of the charts. With each of his productions gaining support from the likes of Timmy Trumpet, W&W, R3HAB and many more, ‘Baby I’m Ready’ not only highlights MR.BLACK’s ability at writing crossover songs, but also helps identify him as one of the most prominent artists within the electronic dance industry.

Out now on Hardwell’s Revealed Recordings, this latest production will have you grooving from start to finish. Keeping momentum is of the essence for this multi-faceted artist, and we cannot wait for what’s to come next. In the meantime, make sure to check out ‘Baby I’m Ready’ below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Image Credit: Guy Sidi / via Eclipse Media