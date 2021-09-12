Nicky Romero joins forces with W&W for ‘We’re Still Young’ – Listen

By Lakshay Bhagtani 19

Bringing the big room flavor back into the current mix within the electronic music industry, the legendary Dutch duo W&W has teamed up with the progressive house maestro Nicky Romero yet again to come up with a mind-wobbling release called ‘We’re Still Young‘, out now via Rave Culture. After teasing it for the very first time during his incredible set at Tomorrowland Around the World, Nicky Romero has been playing this tune out as an ID on a consistent basis within all his live performances since then. The two iconic artists had previously joined forces in 2019 for “Ups & Downs“, and “We’re Still Young” happens to be its sequel.

Lying in the middle ground between Nicky’s uplifting progressive sounds and W&W’s characteristic big room melodies, “We’re Still Young” also features some mesmerizing vocals from the highly renowned singer and songwriter LUX, who has previously worked with the likes of StadiumX, Nervo, and Futuristic Polar Bears. The hype surrounding this release has been insane so far and now that everything’s in front of us, we can only hope for more such collaborations because this might be one of the best progressive tunes released in 2021.

Be sure to check out ‘We’re Still Young’ by Nicky Romero and W&W below –

Image Credits – Nicky Romero (via Instagram)