Nora En Pure unveils spell-binding melodic tune ‘Life On Hold’

By Lakshay Bhagtani 26

The highly renowned South African record producer and DJ Nora En Pure has unveiled a spellbinding single called ‘Life On Hold‘ on Enormous Tunes. Having introduced this tune in one of her live sets this year, it was one of the highly awaited IDs that had been blessing the artist’s performances over the months. Lovers of melodic house and techno have always been heavily influenced by Nora’s productions and ‘Life On Hold‘ won’t be an exception at all.

Blessed with some uplifting arpeggiated melodies and soothing vocal hooks, this single is set to serve as an exotic getaway for its listeners. As a matter of fact, it was initially supposed to be a part of a different EP, but its increasing popularity in Nora’s live sets posed a completely different challenge for the artist. Here’s what her management had to say about the release –

“Nora En Pure got a lot of appreciation for Life On Hold in her latest DJ-sets. The overwhelming feedback made us extract this track from an initially scheduled EP and release it as a standalone single to give it the attention it deserves.”

Well, don’t just take our word for it, go check out ‘Life On Hold‘ below –

Image Credits – Nora En Pure (via Instagram)