Pete Tong Heritage Orchestra
Pete Tong to headline “classics” event in Malta later this month

15

On September 28th, Pete Tong will perform a set in Malta that celebrates his classic hits. The one-time show will take place in Floriana at Malta’s largest public square, the Granaries.

Titled “Pete Tong’s Classics,” the UK-based DJ will team up with The Heritage Orchestra and conductor Jules Buckley to put a new spin on his tracks that combine authentic instruments with electronic ones. The performance will feature the three albums ‘Classic House,’ ‘Ibiza Classics’ and ‘Chilled Classics.’ Malta’s tourist states that “Pete Tong Classics promises to be an iconic classical electronic music event which is inventively bold and brightly reimagined.”

The event will be a standing show and follow the most recent covid-19 protocols. According to visitmalta.com, “attendees will be grouped in bubbles of up to 100 with separate entrances, bars and amenities.” Tickets range from $13 to $65.

Tong fastly gained tremendous publicity as one of Britain’s best DJs and one of the best residential DJs in the world when he accepted a residency at Pacha Nightclub in Ibiza from 2003 to 2007. He is best known for hosting his two radio shows “Essential Mix” and “Essential Selection.”

“Months and weeks of sacrifices by the Maltese public have brought us here, in a position where we can organize a controlled seated event of this scale, following all the regulations, and ensuring everyone’s safety. We are honored to be bringing Pete Tong and the Heritage Orchestra to Malta in what promises to be an innovative experience for all those attending.” – Johann Buttigieg, CEO of the Malta Tourism Authority, MixMag

Purchase tickets to “Pete Tong’s Classics” in Malta on September 28th here. 

 

Image Credits: via Pete Tong’s Facebook [1] / [2]

