Porter Robinson’s Second Sky festival unveil partnership with creators of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter

By Alshaan Kassam 19

With the anticipation consistently building for Porter Robinson’s upcoming Second Sky Festival, the legend has recently announced a partnership with the company Nassal who are behind the creation of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios in Orlando. Yes, you read that right. Taking place on September 18th and 19th at Cesar E. Chavez Park in Berkeley, California, Porter Robinson is undeniably putting his all out there to make this experience last a lifetime. Promising over a quarter-million feet of turf and numerous surprises which are yet to be revealed, Second Sky Fest is definitely going to be one for the books. Opening up to his fanbase on his official social media accounts, Porter Robinson states:

“I wanted to update you on the fest because I am just feeling SO confident that Second Sky will be incredible! firstly, I’ve been at rehearsal for the last 8 days or so and the updated Nurture Live show looks un fucking real!! It’s seriously my favorite thing I’ve ever been a part of. living in the world of this show makes me never wanna leave some more updates on transforming Second Sky – my manager hit up Nassal, the company that delivered the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Orlando. When I first heard about it, I really thought there just no way it was possible that we could get them. I am insanely hyped to tell you that Nassal will be the ones making immersive installations and transforming Second Sky! I’m still in disbelief that it’s happening. The initial stuff they’ve shown me is just so immersive and cool, I cannot wait to see it with you in person. My favorite fun fact about this is that we are getting a QUARTER MILLION FEET of turf for the entire venue lol”

Image credit: Lindsay Ellary for Billboard