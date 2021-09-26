Protocol Recordings announces annual ADE show ‘Nicky Romero & Friends’

By Ouranios Savva 37

With the official announcement that preparations for this year’s ADE have begun, fans from all over the world will have the opportunity to return to some sort of normality when taking into account the impact of the global pandemic. Among the shows that will go ahead during the week of ADE, is the ever-so popular ‘Nicky Romero & Friends’.

Moving to a new location, the Protocol Recordings iconic showcase will take place at one of Amsterdam’s most known venues – Escape! Featuring an array of the label’s top artists as well as rising stars, fans will be able to witness a show like no other on 14th October 2021. Taking to the mainstage, the founder of the label and Dutch superstar Nicky Romero, will also have beside him the likes of Sick Individuals, Deniz Koyu, Marc Benjamin, Timmo Hendriks, DØBER and Tim Van Werd.

Taking it one level further, everyone in attendance will also have the opportunity of witnessing the Protocol Lab stage. Looking to create the wildest of evenings, the likes of BLVNCO, Marf, Tommy Jayden and Laura van Dam will be blessing fans with their energetic sets. With the lineup now confirmed, ‘Nicky Romero & Friends’ promises to leave fans wanting for more, whilst guest surprises should be expected, as in the past Romero has brought on stage some very special unannounced friends, such as David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Armin van Buuren and Afrojack, to name just a few.

Leading the world of electronic dance music, Protocol Recordings has gained an iconic status over the years, with the imprint boasting a roster of some of the most talented and up-coming DJ’s/producers within the game. With Protocol’s ADE events having the reputation of providing the most unique shows each year, we are more than sure that this year will be no different. Make sure to get your tickets for ‘Nicky Romero & Friends’ here, whilst the current list of events for this years’ ADE can be found here.

Image Credit: Press Release