R3HAB & Jonas Blue release new single ‘Sad Boy’: Listen

By Nicole Pepe 23

R3HAB, Jonas Blue, Ava Max, and Kylie Cantrall join forces for a new release, ‘Sad Boy’, a pop-infused dance single bringing a playful and uplifting melody to the forefront.

Opening with rhythmic instrumentals, the track evolves with undulating, dynamic basslines and euphonious melodies, perfectly showcasing R3HAB’s and Jonas Blue’s craft of production. Global pop superstar Ava Max’s bold, powerful voice adds a sultry and emotive touch to the lyrics, while the teenage lead star of Disney‘s “Gabby Duran & The Unsittables”, Kylie Cantrall is the perfect complement in her post-Disney artist debut. ‘Sad Boy’ follows the same sonic vein as R3HAB’s recent ‘Runaway” with Sigala and JP Cooper as the second single on his upcoming studio album.

From his breakthrough remixes for Rihanna, Drake, Taylor Swift, Calvin Harris, The Chainsmokers, Lady Gaga, to anthems such as Gold and Platinum-certified ‘All Around The World (La La La)’ and ‘Lullaby’, to his collaborations with the likes of Luis Fonsi, Sean Paul, Andy Grammer, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, and more, R3HAB has proven to be one of the most forward-thinking artists in the game, whose work collected over 5 billion streams to date.

When asked about the collaboration, R3HAB noted that ‘Sad Boy’ “…is one of those records where the pieces fell into place quickly.”

The music doesn’t stop here for R3HAB & Jonas Blue as we’re told more new tracks will be released very soon.

Listen to ‘Sad Boy’ below:

Image Credit: Press Release