Reliving Avicii’s debut Essential Mix on BBC Radio 1, eleven years later: Listen

By Creighton Branch 103

In November of 2010, a 21-year-old kid fresh out of Stockholm walked into the studios of BBC to record his first-ever Radio 1 “Essential Mix” episode. In the process of a stage name change, Tim Bergling was riding the success of, at the moment, his most popular song, “Seek Bromance,” and also his latest single, “My Feelings For You,” under his new alias, Avicii. In the coming years, the two-hour mix became known as one of the all-time moments from the legendary producer’s career. On what would have been Tim’s 32nd birthday today, we relive the iconic mix as it was one of the many precious moments where he proved to us that he was truly one of a kind.

At the beginning of the mix, it’s surreal to hear Avicii introduce himself to the audience in such a shy manner. The humble superstar had no idea how much of an impact he was going to have on the world in the coming years. At the start, he tries to give the best example of what kind of act he is and explains that he is a producer first and DJ second. This is all obvious to us now, but at that time, as a brand new star in the industry, it felt necessary.

As the music starts, that’s where Avicii’s magic begins. The early 2010 house vibes transport you back to a time in dance music that many believe can never be replicated. And from the first minute, Avicii reminds us what made his DJ sets so special.

With a mix that includes songs from Swedish House Mafia and Pendulum alongside mashups of Avicii’s catalog with tracks such as with Kings of Leon, the entire set will have you up on your feet. But what might be the most memorable moment of the two hours is the early versions that Avicii plays of his career defining tracks, “Fade Into Darkness” and “Levels.” So new that “Levels” at the moment is in a completely different key than when it was released.

The mix is 119 minutes of high energy that continues to hold up even to this day. Avicii says that the songs in the sets were ones that he felt worked best at his shows, but in reality, they did so much more than that, those songs impacted our lives.

Listen to the Avicii’s Radio 1 Essential Mix debut below.

Image Credit: Avicii Press (2009)