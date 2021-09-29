REZZ announces upcoming single and North America Tour

By Alshaan Kassam 29

After absolutely hypnotizing the entire crowd in Vancouver, BC during her headline show at FVDED Presents, REZZ is announcing her very own headline ‘Spiral’ tour next year. Kicking off her tour across North America on February 5th, 2022, REZZ will be launching off in Vancouver once again to bless all those fans with an entirely new audio and visual production. From her recent collaboration with Deathpact on “Chemical Bond,” the anticipation is real as we await her upcoming ‘Spiral’ album to be released this fall. Even better, “The Cult of REZZ” will have the chance to celebrate this highly-anticipated album during her North America tour.

Announcing her next single “Let Me In” with fknsyd out this Friday on RCA Records, it is safe to say REZZ is taking over the music industry one mystic, yet space-like beat at a time. Aquiring tens of millions of streams and selling out legendary venues and top festivals around the world, REZZ oozes originality and produces genre-bending electronic works, striking a sharp balance between bass-heavy and minimal tech compositions. Sharing her excitement for her upcoming collaboration and tour, REZZ states:

“I am so excited to announce the Spiral tour as it will feature the biggest production I’ve ever had by far. “Let me in” with fknsyd is one of my favorite songs I have ever worked on, her voice and songwriting is so incredible I can’t wait for you to hear”

With tickets going on sale this week starting with the Spotify pre-sale on Wednesday, September 29th, be sure to grab your tickets here using the code “Spiral.”

Dropping a new single from my album with @fknsyd Friday and IM GOING ON TOUR !!! Which will have a very special spiral themed production 🌀🌀🌀 pic.twitter.com/1ip8vEgaZK — RΞZZ (@OfficialRezz) September 27, 2021

Photo Credits: Rukes.com