RÜFÜS DU SOL reveal recording of ‘Alive’ on The Late Late Show with James Corden: Watch

By Alshaan Kassam

RÜFÜS DU SOL brought the momentum to fans worldwide by making their epic debut on The Late Late Show with James Corden. Chatting about the upcoming album, and their unique pre and post-show rituals, RÜFÜS DU SOL also revealed their very own recording of their newest single “Alive” which was videotaped at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The Grammy-nominated electronic trio provides fans with exactly what they have been craving throughout these challenging times around the globe. The newest track’s brooding lyricism and intricate broken beat percussion are cut only by the deep roar of ten thousand souls calling out for more.

The euphoric performance highlights their new stage production and top-notch lighting design to instill emotion not only through their music but the experience accompanied with the newest single. Premiered on Zane Lowe’s World First, “Alive” went on to garner support from BBC Radio 1, SiriusXM, KCRW, Billboard, and many more. The track marked a major milestone for the band, with ten million combined global streams since its unveiling. Additionally accompanied by impressive remixes from Solomun and Anyma, this track is clearly one for the books. Continuing their fall tour in Manchester, New York, Miami, San Francisco, and many others, these artists are definitely taking over the world through their distinctive sound in the music industry. Taking to their official Instagram to open up about their time with James Corden, RÜFÜS DU SOL share:

“Lil clip from our James Corden guest appearance this week. After such a long time off the stage, the vibe out there was unbelievable, thank you guys for making it a memory that will last forever, and cheers to James and his team for letting us present our live show in its full form on television, that was legendary of you!”

Image Credit: Derek Fallon